By Barry Mumford
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Liskeard-Looe 26 Old Techs 26
LISKEARD-LOOE warmed up for their first league game of the season on Saturday against Helston with a 26-26 draw against Plymouth club Old Techs at Lux Park.
Liskeard gave a starting debut to new prop TJ Hicks and amongst the replacements two seventeen-year-old colts, Dan Crowther and Ewan A’Lee (both suitably assessed to play adult rugby), who were also making their debuts. The match, as is usual in pre-season games, was split into four 20-minute quarters.
Techs started slightly the better and in the ninth minute scored a converted try to take the lead, back came Liskeard forcing a Techs error, on fourteen minutes, where they knocked the ball on with home lock, Mike Prowse picking up feeding the backs, who with good handling, sent the ball wide to Alex Kendall who crossed the whitewash. Mike McCarthy added the first of three conversions.
Just before the 20-minute break, young number eight Adam Dack won the ball at a line-out, deep in the Techs 22 before powering through to touch down for an unconverted try.
Four minutes into the second quarter and superb handling sent Kendall over the whitewash and again he touched down under the posts for his second try, this was converted by McCarthy to make it 19-7 at half-time.
It had been a good 40 minutes for Liskeard with some great work by the home pack, against a heavier Techs eight and good handling movements.
There was no scoring in the third quarter, despite the fact that Liskeard were the better side, but the defences of both sides nullified any chances made.
On seventy-five minutes great work by the Liskeard pack sent Prowse in for a try converted by McCarthy to make the score 26-7.
Three minutes later Techs scored their second try with the conversion attempt hitting an upright bouncing away.
In stoppage time Techs scored a converted try and then with the last play of the game they scored a fourth that was also converted to make the final score 26-26.
In the grand scale of things the scoreline was immaterial.
The view from the touchline was that it had been a good exercise for both clubs and an enjoyable game to watch.
As it was the only pre-season game for Liskeard-Looe, the coaches can take away some good points and also several work-ons to be ready for Saturday’s opener with Helston at Lux Park (3pm).
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Alex Kendall, Jack Badnall, James Noel-Johnson, Sean Simmons, Mike McCarthy, Callum Beaver; TJ Hicks, Archie Doidge (capt), Oscar Mortimor, Mike Prowse, Will Stuart, Yestin Hutchings, Cian Goldsmith, Adam Dack. Replacements: Ewan A’Lee, Mitch Aram, Jonas Putna, Dan Crowther.
Tries: Kendall (2), Dack, Prowse; Convs: McCarthy (3); Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Mike Prowse/Alex Kendall.