By Phil Westren
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Exeter Chiefs 46 Cornish Pirates 24
PLAYING Exeter Chiefs away in their second pre-season friendly proved worthy for the Cornish Pirates who will learn much from the contest against their strong Premiership opponents.
Played in front of an apparent near 8,000 crowd, this match was a second of the afternoon for the home team’s large squad at Sandy Park, where in a double-header they had firstly seen off London Scottish 45-19.
After Exeter showed their scrum power early in the match, the Pirates too showed strength through the tackling of their skipper John Stevens, which drew admiration from the crowd.
There was much to commend in the positivity shown by the visitors in the first quarter, including strong carrying from lock Hugh Bokenham. However, it was the hosts who would soon open their account with an unconverted try scored by wing Paul Brown-Bampoe in the right-hand corner.
Then, just three minutes later, a quite superb 50-plus metre run from hooker Dan Frost, who was one of several familiar faces in the Exeter team’s ranks, set up a try for his battle-hardened skipper Jacques Vermeulen. Fly-half Harvey Skinner was again luckless with his conversion attempt.
Play initially created by scrum-half Cam Jones, with Stevens, wing Robin Wedlake and full-back Will Trewin to the fore, provided some spark for the Pirates, and after the Chiefs strived to counter, it was a sudden interception by wing Arthur Relton that saw the flying Pirate score at the posts. Fly-half Bruce Houston added the extra two points.
The Cornish side would not score again in the first 40, and they could almost be forgiven for looking a little forlorn when the Devon outfit hit back with four more tries through centre Zack Wimbush, wing Olly Woodburn, and the impressive Brown-Bampoe who completed his hat-trick. Skinner was relieved to convert the final two.
Exeter’s physicality and scrummaging was again noted into the second period, as the Pirates found it difficult to impose themselves. Having said that, they did get back into the match and show credentials after Chiefs’ centre Will Rigg had kicked ahead and chased well to score a converted try.
It was hooker Morgan Nelson who was identified as the scorer of the Pirates second five-pointer following a build of pressure on the left, and next on the scoresheet after latching onto scrum-half Dan Hiscocks’ deft short pass was centre Harry Yates.
The Chiefs stormed back with a try scored by replacement Lucas Dorrell, but would lose skipper Vermeulen to the sin bin for a head-on-head clash with Pirates’ prop James French.
The Pirates suffered several injuries but won the second half as good work from replacement Matt McNab that saw Iwan Price-Thomas score a try that was converted by Iwan Jenkins.
EXETER CHIEFS: Dan John, Paul Brown-Bampoe, Zack Wimbush, Will Rigg, Olly Woodburn, Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Dan Frost, Ehren Painter, Jack Dunne, Rusi Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Jacques Vermeulen (capt), Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Innard, Kwenzo Blose, Marcus Street, Oscar Beckerleg, Lucas Dorrell, Niall Armstrong, Ben Coen, Nick Lilley, Josh Mann, Louie Gulley, Noah Fenton.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin, Robin Wedlake, Charlie McCaig, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton, Bruce Houston, Cam Jones; Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Jay Tyack, Charlie ‘Buster’ Rice, Hugh Bokenham, Alex Everett, Will Gibson, John Stevens (captain). Replacements: Sol Moody, Harry Hocking, James French, Oisin Michel, Ollie Andrews, Milo Hallam, Josh King, Matt Cannon, Dan Hiscocks, Will Rigelsford (guest player), Iwan Jenkins, Matt McNab, Harry Yates, Iwan Price-Thomas.
Exeter Chiefs – Tries: Brown-Bampoe (3), Vermeulen, Woodburn, Wimbush, Dorrell, Rigg; Convs: Skinner (3).
Cornish Pirates – Tries: Relton, Nelson, Yates, Price-Thomas; Convs: Houston, Jenkins.