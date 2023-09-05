ROYAL Navy duo Jordan Gott and Rhys Williams have each signed a one-year contract with Cornish Pirates, writes Phil Westren.
Born in Belgium, utility back Gott, aged 28, who has featured for Belgium in the Rugby Europe Championship and earlier for England under 18s Clubs & Schools, includes National League teams Taunton Titans and Plymouth Albion among his past clubs.
In services rugby he has represented the UK Armed Forces side and the Royal Navy at both 15s and 7s, and a likely highlight was surely his man of the match performance at Twickenham back in May when he steered the Navy to the Inter-Services title with a first win over the Army since 2010. Welcoming Air Engineering Technician Gott on board, Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Jordan is a versatile player, which is always useful. A utility back, who will be an asset to the squad this year, he is a fine kicker who possesses a good skill set.”
Royal Marine Commando Williams is a 29-year-old North Walian hooker who was born in Bangor.
He first played for Bangor, and later for Bethesda and then Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC), which is the regional representative team for the North Wales Rugby Development Region.
A recent playing highlight was also proudly representing the Navy side that defeated the Army at Twickenham in May, whilst two further memorable playing occasions were in 2017 when RGC produced the greatest achievement in North Wales rugby history in beating Pontypridd 15-11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, plus, in the same year, played Wales at their Eirias Park ground.
Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver commented: “Hooker, for us, is a critical position, and it is a pleasure to welcome Rhys to our fold. Besides this summer, he has trained with us briefly in the past and overall has a good insight as to what we are about.
“Our good relationship with the Royal Navy is one worthy to highlight, whereby they can develop the talent in their ranks, and we can also play a part. It is great for mutual benefit.”
Pirates kick off their season with a home Premier ship Rugby Cup clash against Premiership side Bath on Friday night (7.30pm).