In services rugby he has represented the UK Armed Forces side and the Royal Navy at both 15s and 7s, and a likely highlight was surely his man of the match performance at Twickenham back in May when he steered the Navy to the Inter-Services title with a first win over the Army since 2010. Welcoming Air Engineering Technician Gott on board, Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Jordan is a versatile player, which is always useful. A utility back, who will be an asset to the squad this year, he is a fine kicker who possesses a good skill set.”