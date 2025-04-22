PROP Billy Young is the latest name to commit his future to the Cornish Pirates after he signed a new deal to stay with the Championship club.
Hot on the heels of both Dan Hiscocks and Josh King announcing they will be staying at the Mennaye Field, the 25-year-old forward – who has been a first-team regular this season – has put pen to paper for the 2025-26 season.
Young moved to the club in November 2023, having become a free agent after Jersey Reds folded.
He said: “I’m delighted to be involved for another season with the Pirates. It’s a great club with fantastic support and I truly believe we are building something special for next season.”