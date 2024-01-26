CORNISH Pirates have signed centre Joe Jenkins on a short-term loan from Gallagher Premiership side Bristol Bears.
The Halifax-born 20-year-old is a talented young player who, at 6’ 3” tall and weighing 15 and a half stones, possesses power and pace.
In November 2022, he became Bristol’s youngest starting debutant in the Gallagher Premiership when he ran out against Saracens, and he has also featured for the Bears in Europe.
Educated at Monmouth School, Jenkins played youth rugby for Hereford and represented Newport Schools, and although having been capped by England at under-20 level, he is also Welsh qualified through his father’s side of the family.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “With one or two midfield performers presently carrying niggling injuries, we are grateful to Bristol Bears, and fortunate, to at this time have a player of Joe’s calibre on board.
“Arriving this week, he has bedded in at training well and we’ll be excited to see the big man play. I know he is keen to get some minutes under his belt, so the arrangement should be one that works for the benefit of both clubs.”