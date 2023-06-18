CORNISH Pirates have signed four players on loan for the season from Championship rivals Ealing Trailfinders.
The quartet are Harry Dugmore (back-row), Tom Georgiou (centre/full-back), Eparama ‘Epi’ Rokodrava (wing), and Lefty Zigiriadis (prop).
Dugmore, who will shortly celebrate his 22nd birthday, played his early rugby for Camberley and for Whitgift School. He is also a former member of the Harlequins Academy and has played for England under-18s.
Twenty-one-year-old Georgiou is a product of Woodhouse Grove School and Brunel University. Seen as an exciting prospect, he has been a leading Trailfinders Academy player who has also featured for Blackheath and for London Scottish.
Rokodrava is an exciting young talent who came through the rugby programme at the City of Oxford College and has represented England under-18s. He had been a member of the Wasps senior academy before joining the Trailfinders.
Bred in South Africa, 21-year-old Zigiriadis was part of the Natal Sharks Academy and has in the past played provincial rugby for KwaZulu-Natal. As for Ealing Trailfinders, he made his first-team debut off the bench in the 50-12 wn at home against the Pirates in March.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle has said: “Considering the quality of the Trailfinders’ squad, they are looking more at their long-term future and this arrangement will give these young lads the opportunity to play and develop.
"We have a good relationship with the Ealing club off the pitch and we are happy to work with these gifted players. Their playing positions are also ones that we are looking to fill, so it is mutually beneficial.”
Ealing Trailfinders’ director of rugby Ben Ward commented: “Lefty, Harry, Tom and Epi are all incredibly exciting rugby players who we’re pleased to have at the club.
"The opportunity to go down to Cornwall and challenge themselves in a new environment is a great opportunity for all four lads.
"With Paves, Gav and Louie, we know how strong the rugby programme is down there and I trust their opinion so I can’t wait to see the feedback we get and how our players get on.”
Pirates announced in May the names of 14 players who had signed new one-year contracts for the forthcoming 2023-24 season, and more signings will follow soon.