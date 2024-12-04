By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates are pleased to confirm the signing of two young Cornish forwards for the remainder of this season.
Back row man Barnaby Elderkin, aged 19, is a younger brother to Cornish Pirates’ centre Joe Elderkin.
Educated at Truro School and at Truro College, he has in the past attended England camps at under 17s and under 18s level, and played for Truro, Redruth, and for the Exeter Chiefs Academy. He also played for the Chiefs against the Royal Navy, whilst at the start of this season he guested for the Pirates in two friendly matches.
The second player is hooker Matt Pritchard, who signs from Redruth.
Aged 22, he first played for Helston and, besides Redruth, has also represented Truro and Falmouth.
Educated at Truro School and at Truro College, he has been a member of the Exeter Chiefs Academy and was also a ‘Jason Leonard Cup’ winner for Cornwall Under 20s who has featured for SW England Counties.
Speaking with reference to the two signings, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said:
“Barnaby has done a couple of pre-seasons with us to and from college, and we have seen him develop into a fine young man and as a fine young rugby player. Now deciding to concentrate more on his rugby, it is a logical option, and at this moment in time we are really delighted to welcome him into the squad.
“Watching Matt for a couple of seasons, he is someone squat and powerful in stature. He has good minutes playing National League rugby with Redruth, and his set piece play is also good, as he is in the contact area. It’s another welcome opportunity for a local Cornish boy, which is particularly pleasing.”