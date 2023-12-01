CORNISH Pirates have signed young lock Charlie Rice on a short-term loan agreement from Gallagher Premiership side Bristol Bears, writes Phil Westren.
Wth four second rows presently unavailable because of injury, the 21-year-old Bristol-born former England U20s forward arrives having had previous Championship experience with Hartpury.
Pirates’ coach Louie Tonkin dommented: "The response by Bristol Bears to loan Charlie to us at this present time is very much appreciated.
"A talented and physical young forward who has played a good amount of senior rugby, we are delighted to welcome him on board.”