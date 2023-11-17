CORNISH Pirates return to action tomorrow, after three weeks without a fixture, when they welcome Caldy to the Mennaye Field in the Championship (2.30pm), writes Phil Westren.
The Pirates' starting XV shows several changes from the one that ran out against Bedford Blues last time out.
In the backs, Will Trewin moves from wing to full-back, with Matt McNab taking the number 11 shirt, whilst a fresh half-back pairing combines Alex Schwarz and Bruce Houston, the latter about to make his fly-half debut for the Pirates.
As for the forwards, Lefty Zigiriadis and Matt Johnson will form the propping duo, Hugh Bokenham will partner Steele Barker in the second row, and there are starting places for number 8 Ben Grubb and blindside flanker Alex Everett, who will also skipper the side.
Pleasingly back to fitness to take a place on the bench is club captain John Stevens.
Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: "Caldy found their feet in their first season playing in the Championship. They recorded seven wins in the league, including narrowly taking our scalp at their Paton Field ground – as they did that of Ealing Trailfinders – and late in the season they ran us close at home.
“We know what they are about and know, too, that we will have to be on our mettle. However, we are excited after our enforced break and the guys are chomping at the bit for a return to meaningful action.”
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin, Arthur Relton, Ioan Evans, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab, Bruce Houston, Alex Schwarz; Lefty Zigiriadis, Morgan Nelson, Matt Johnson, Hugh Bokenham, Steele Barker, Alex Everett (capt), Will Gibson, Ben Grubb. Replacements: Rhys Williams, Jacob Morris, Fin Richardson, John Stevens, Harry Dugmore, Ruaridh Dawson, Iwan Jenkins, Tom Georgiou.
Referee: George Selwood.