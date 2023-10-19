CORNISH Pirates kick off their Championship campaign tomorrow night when they play.a London Scottish side who they beat recently in the Premiership Rugby Cup, writes Phil Westren.
The match is at the Mennaye Field, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
In the injured absence of both club captain John Stevens and Kyle Moyle, who stood in as skipper last time out, Alex Everett will have the honour of leading the Pirates for the first time.
Of several changes in the starting XV, Everett is selected at number 8, Josh King will partner Steele Barker in the second row, and in the front row, props Lefty Zigiriadis and Matt Johnson are named.
Dan John is selected at full-back, with Iwan Jenkins and Ruaridh Dawson forming the half-back pairing.
One player set to proudly make his 50th appearance for the club is centre Joe Elderkin.
Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: "Firstly, the contest on Friday will be different psychologically and personnel wise to when we recently played London Scottish away in the Cup.
“They have some very useful and exciting young men in their squad, whilst for us we are looking forward to getting the league underway.
"Yes, we will take confidence from our Cup win against them but, as always, will pay them the utmost respect and prepare as we normally do for an opening league game where a big crowd will hopefully get behind us.”
Commenting on Elderkin's milestone. Paver added: "Although still a young man, Joe has played a lot of rugby and since joining the Cornish Pirates has been a fantastic midfield performer who is getting better all the time.
"He has now established himself not only in our team but also as an outstanding performer in the league, so he deserves enormous credit.”
Bryan Redpath has made 11 changes to the Scottish starting XV from the side that took on Pirates just a fortnight ago.
In the front row, Will Prior, George Head and Ashley Challenger line up with Garin Lloyd, George Cave and Rhys Charalambous dropping to the bench.
Matas Jurevicius returns to the London Scottish side on loan and he will be partnered in the second row by Johnny Green.
In the backs, injuries to Alec Lloyd-Seed and Harry Sheppard see Cameron Anderson deployed at fly-half, where he impressed against Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership Cup.
Outside him, Robbie McCallum is given the nod at inside centre with Will Simonds ready to go on the bench.
Luke Mehson, Will Brown and Will Talbot-Davies make up the back three as they look to add some pace to an already exciting London Scottish backline.
Cornish Pirates: Dan John, Will Trewin, Ioan Evans, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab, Iwan Jenkins, Ruaridh Dawson; Lefty Zigiriadis, Morgan Nelson, Matt Johnson, Josh King, Steele Barker, Harry Dugmore, Will Gibson, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: Rhys Williams, Jack Andrew, Fin Richardson, Josh Williams, Hugh Bokenham, Alex Schwarz, Tom Pittman, Arthur Relton.
London Scottish: Will Talbot-Davies, Will Brown, Ben Waghorn, Robbie McCallum, Luke Mehson, Cameron Anderson, Jonny Law; Will Prior, George Head, Ashley Challenger, Johnny Green, Matas Jurevicius, Bailey Ransom (capt), Ioan Rhys Davies, Will Trenholm. Replacements: Garin Lloyd, George Cave, Rhys Charalambous, Lewis Barrett, Silas Pill, Lewis Gjaltema, Will Simonds, Noah Ferdinand.
Referee: George Sellwood.