CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY
Cornish Pirates 27
Caldy 24
Phil Western at the Mennaye Field
THE Cornish Pirates put aside a disjointed first half performance to run out victors in their latest Championship encounter against visiting Caldy.
Having trailed 12-5 at the break, the hosts were much improved after the break to maintain their push for a top four finish with just five rounds of the season remaining.
Caldy, it has to be said, belied their lowly status in the division, starting brightly at the Mennaye Field as they took the lead inside two minutes, flanker Callum Ridgway crossing from a line-out drill close the home line.
At the other end, there was a rapid response from the Pirates who made the most of a yellow card for Caldy full-back Matt Kilcourse to propel hooker Harry Hocking over from a catch-and-drive move.
Although conditions were tricky for both sides following the wet weather 24 hours earlier, it was Caldy who would score again, winger Charlie Hyde finishing off some sustained pressure with their second try, which was converted by Lewis Barker.
The half time break allowed the Pirates to regroup somewhat and they re-emerged a much different proposition, upping the tempo with a much-improved game plan in which prop Billy Young was particularly prominent.
It took just four minutes for them to make their mark, Harry Yates bursting through before providing the scoring pass for Dan Hiscocks to race over for the score, converted by the trusty boot of Bruce Houston.
Shortly after, the Pirates took the lead for the first time, referee Andy Wigley awarding a penalty try after a home line-out was cynically brought down by Caldy skipper JJ Dickinson, who was duly sent to the sidelines for a ten-minute stint.
Further reward would follow for the Cornishmen as clever link play between Matt Cannon and debutant Jack Forsythe saw captain Alex Everett charge to the line for another converted score.
Caldy, though, refused to go quietly and hauled themselves back into contention when Dom Hanson found a way over to reduce the deficit.
A penalty from Pirates replacement Iwan Jenkins helped extend his side’s lead, before Hanson grabbed a second score in the dying embers to set up a nervy conclusion to the contest.
In the end, the Pirates were able to hold firm for their 10th league win of the season, an outcome which pleased joint head coach Gavin Cattle come the final whistle.
“I would have liked us to have been a bit more well-oiled than that,” said the Welshman. “There wasn’t a lot of energy in the first half and Caldy are a good mauling team, who can play a little as well.
“After half time, our mindset was different and we that energy and tempo in our game. There were some good performances out there, especially Billy Young, but the most pleasing thing is we achieved another five points.”
Cornish Pirates: A Relton; R Wedlake, C Ribbons, H Yates (J Elderkin 59), M McNab; B Houston (I Jenkins 65), D Hiscocks (W Becconsall 56); B Young, H Hocking (D Irvine 71), J French (O Andrews 62, B Woodmansey 72); M Etete (C Rice 40), A Bell; M Cannon, J Forsythe, A Everett (capt, M Hallam 74).
Tries: Hocking, Hiscocks, Penalty, Everett; Conversion: Houston; Penalty: Jenkins