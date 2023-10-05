CORNISH Pirates play their final Premiership Rugby Cup game of the season on Friday night when they visit London Scottish (7.45pm), writes Phil Westren
The Exiles lie at the foot of the Pool C table, with the Pirates one place above in fourth.
In Round Four, Scottish lost 47-10 away to Exeter Chiefs, whilst the Pirates unfortunately went without a scheduled home game following the news that Jersey Reds had ceased trading.
In the absence of injured captain John Stevens, full-back Kyle Moyle will skipper the Pirates this weekend, with the starting XV showing several changes from the one that featured in the 64-17 win at Cambridge last time out.
In the backs, centre Joe Elderkin returns to make what will be his 49th appearance for the Pirates, and Matt McNab moves out to the wing. Former Jersey ‘Red’ Tom Pittman is named at fly-half.
As for the pack, hooker Morgan Nelson, prop Marlen Walker, and lock Steele Barker are given starting roles, along with flanker Will Gibson and fit-again number 8 Ben Grubb.
Pirates’ coach Louie Tonkin said: “Friday’s match has importance to us as it provides a real last hit out opportunity before the league starts in a couple of weeks.
"Also, because we are playing London Scottish then as well, there is naturally extra significance.
“We expect them to provide tough opposition at home, which has generally been the case in recent years, plus they have a scattering of Harlequins talent as well.
“As for the overall Cup experience, we feel it has been brilliant, because it has been great for the guys in our squad to test themselves against Premiership opposition and to help them develop.”
London Scottish have made a raft of changes to their side.
Elliot Haydon makes his first start at fly-half and he is joined in the centres by the returning Will Simonds, who comes back from injury to make his first appearance of the season.
Elsewhere, Harry Sheppard also returns from injury to take up a spot on the bench for the first time this season. Will Talbot-Davies is another returning from a spell on the sidelines and will start his first game for the Exiles.
London Scottish: Will Talbot-Davies, Noah Ferdinand, Billy Wara, Will Simonds, Luke Mehson, Elliot Haydon, Stephen Kerins; George Cave, Garin Lloyd, Rhys Charalambous, Brian Tuilagi, Graham Geldenhuys, Bailey Ransom (capt), Ioan Rhys Davies, Silas Pill. Replacements: Toby Tyson, Will Prior, Ashley Challenger, Kade Bird, John Ireland,Jonny Law, William Panday, Harry Sheppard.
Cornish Pirates: Kyle Moyle (capt), Will Trewin, Ioan Evans, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab, Tom Pittman, Alex Schwarz, Jack Andrew, Morgan Nelson, Marlen Walker, Josh Williams, Steele Barker, Harry Dugmore, Will Gibson, Ben Grubb. Replacements: Rhys Williams, Jacob Morris, Matt Johnson, Hugh Bokenham, Alex Everett, Ruaridh Dawson, Tom Georgiou, Dan John.