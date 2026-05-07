CHAMP Rugby outfit Cornish Pirates have announced a landmark investment from the United States, marking the first known US investment into a English professional rugby club.
The investment comes from J. Kenneth (“Kenn”) Moritz and John H. Tippins, principals of Stonewood Capital Management, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based investment firm with a strong track record of backing growth businesses and strategic projects.
This transatlantic partnership represents a major milestone in the club’s evolution, reinforcing the growing global appeal of rugby and the unique opportunity presented by Cornish Pirates’ long-term vision.
Moritz and Tippins bring not only investment but deep experience from one of the United States’ most established sporting cities. Pittsburgh is home to a rich portfolio of professional sports franchises and is currently bidding to be a host city for the Rugby World Cup in the USA in 2031.
Their involvement signals confidence in both the club’s ambitions and the wider potential for rugby’s growth in the US market.
CEO Sally Pettipher said: “This is a hugely significant moment for Cornish Pirates. To attract investment from experienced US investors of this calibre is a powerful endorsement of our strategy, our people and our long-term vision to build real value, both financial and social.”
The investment aligns with the club’s 10-year roadmap, which is about expanding commercial and international partnerships, establishing a Cornish Pirates Academy to develop local talent and creating the conditions to become a Premiership club.
By welcoming US investment at this stage, Cornish Pirates position themselves at the forefront of rugby’s globalisation, bridging two markets with strong sporting cultures and shared ambition.
Reflecting on their decision to get involved, Kenn Moritz said: “We see a compelling opportunity in Cornish Pirates — a club with a proud history, a passionate community and a clear strategic plan for growth. Rugby is entering an exciting global phase, and we believe this investment places us at the heart of that journey.”
John Tippins added: “Coming from Pittsburgh, we understand the power of sport to unite communities and drive economic growth. Cornwall has that same passion, and we are excited to support the Pirates as they build something truly special.”
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