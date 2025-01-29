THE Cornish Pirates will today embark on a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history with the announcement of a new ownership consortium.
Made up of four long-standing supporters and sponsors of the Championship club, this latest development promises to bring fresh energy, ambition and resources to the club as it looks to build on its rich heritage and secure a bright future.
The four-man consortium brings together a group of dedicated individuals who have long supported Cornwall’s leading rugby club.
Martin Hudson is a long-term, investor, shareholder and board member of the Cornish Pirates. He is well known for his role as the former CEO of Flamingo Horticulture, which sponsored the Pirates for many years. He remains at Flamingo as an advisor and non-executive director.
Mr Hudson is a close friend and colleague of Sir Richard ‘Dicky’ Evans who, since the early 1990s, has been influential in the rise of the Pirates, both on and off the field. He has invested millions of pounds into his hometown club, helping them to establish themselves as one of the top sides outside of the Premiership.
Philip Champ is the founder of Central Medical Supplied Limited, who have been an active sponsor of the Pirates. He is already a shareholder and familiar face at both home and away matches.
Lee Miles is the owner of Roseworthy Farms, a Cornish farming and hospitality business. He too has been a loyal support for years, ensuring Pirates fans are well-fed and water on match days.
Completing the quartet is Anthony Whyte, another key sponsor of the club with his own company, ARW Scaffold Contracting Limited. He and his team are avid supporters, regularly attending matches.
To main the club’s strong momentum, Paul Durkin will remain as chairman, while Sally Pettipher will continue in her role as CEO.