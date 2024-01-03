A NEW date has been set for Cornish Pirates' match at Ealing Trailfinders, which was abandoned midway through the second half last month after Pirates’ replacement Ben Grubb was injured, writes Phil Westren.
The rescheduled match will now take place at the Trailfinders Sports Club on Saturday, February 10 (3pm).
Ticket information will be confirmed by the hosts in due course.
Also in February, besides another league encounter away to Bedford Blues on Saturday, February 3 (4pm), the Pirates will play the Royal Navy on Friday, February 23 (7.30pm).
This fixture replaces the Pirates versus Jersey Reds league fixture, which had to be cancelled following the demise of the Jersey club. Supporters should note that season ticket holders will have free entry, and there will be a £5 concession price for servicemen, women and veterans on the gate when showing ID.
All other tickets can be purchased via https://cornish-pirates.com/tickets