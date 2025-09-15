LISKEARD-LOOE fell to their first defeat of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 27-0 at Newquay Hornets in Counties Two Cornwall.
The Lions headed to the North Cornwall coast off the back of an opening day victory over Launceston Castles – but were always going to find it far more difficult against a home side who will be up towards the top of the table.
Blustery conditions made the game far less off a spectacle than either side would have liked, but the home side won it via tries from Bracken Headland (2), Jared Williams (2) and James Barker with Headland also adding a conversion.
Liskeard will look to bounce back on Saturday when they take a break from league action as they welcome Plymouth-based Old Plymothian and Mannamedian in the first round of the RFU Community Cup. They are in the Counties Two South Plate competititon, as are Bodmin who visit Newquay on Saturday.
Bodmin, who have had to concede clashes against Helston and Camborne Seconds in Counties Two Cornwall, saw off Saltash Seconds in a friendly on Friday night at Clifden Parc.
The Ashes led 14-12 at the break thanks to tries from Junior Bennett-Murray and Tristan Hills, before the home side fought back to win 24-19, the try scorers being Callum Rowe, Kit May, Paul Carter and Fraser Nottle.
Lankelly-Fowey started their Counties Three Cornwall campaign on Saturday with a 33-27 victory at Roseland, a place they had struggled at in the past.
Connor Vincent was the visitors’ man-of-the-match, bagging himself a brace as well as being a constant nuisance to the hosts at the breakdown.
Lankelly are in cup action this Saturday when they welcome St Agnes in the opening round of the RFU Men’s Community Cup.
They have been drawn in the Counties Three and Below South Plate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.