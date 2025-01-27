By Barry Mumford
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Perranporth 25 Liskeard-Looe 20
THE Lions picked up a valuable bonus point despite seeing a superb fightback fall just short at Ponsmere Valley.
The fixture, which had been postponed from Decembe 7, meant only 17 players were available and included chairman Mike Mander, experienced forward Yestin Hutchings and young untried prop James Martyn.
It meant a bit of a reshuffle with Andy Rowe switching to centre and utility back Greg Gillbard moving back to scrum-half.
Liskeard had a bad start to the game and within eleven minutes found themselves 10-0 down courtesy of two Perranporth unconverted tries via winger Charlie Orgill and number eight Jack Tidball.
This seemed to wake Liskeard up and in the 15th minute great handling by the Lions sent wing Jack Badnall in for an unconverted.
Around this time Liskeard lost prop Mander to injury, bringing on Martyn for his debut.
In the 25th minute Perran were awarded a penalty for offside right in front of the posts, and a shot at goal was slotted by inside-centre Ben Jones for 13-5.
On the stroke of half-time the Brewers scored a third unconverted try through winger Kris Evans, following a missed tackle to take the score at the whistle to 18-5.
A poor half for Liskeard where nothing seemed to be going right, and the Lions were possibly looking at a long afternoon and facing a big score.
But Liskeard looked like a different team from the restart, and a couple of minutes into the half a long kick was put in by full-back Kieran Underhill which was was chased down by Rowe who managed to gather the ball and dot down for an unconverted try (18-10).
Perranporth pulled clear again in the 65th minute with a converted try from lock Jack Day for a bonus point in the process, but back came the visitors again.
With ten minutes remaining, good play sent hooker Archie Doidge in for a try, converted by fly-half Mike McCarthy.
Liskeard kept banging away at the home side and they were awarded a penalty inside the home 22.
This was slotted by Gillbard to take the Lions within seven points of Perran.
Unfortunately time ran out on Liskeard with the game finishing without further scoring, but at least they had secured another losing bonus point, against a side fourth in the league.
The view from the touchline was that it’s a pity that Liskeard had had a poor start to proceedings because apart from that initial 11 minutes, play had been even between the two sides and that they showed plenty of character to fight back.
A special mention goes to young James Martyn, who when he came on, made his mark on the scrum and in loose play, while after the match Greg Gillbard was voted the supporters’ player of the match for his superb attacking play.
Liskeard are back in action on Saturday when they welcome West Cornwall outfit St Just to Lux Park (2.30pm).
When the two sides met earlier in the season, the Lions were narrowly beaten 21-19, so will be keen to try and put that result right.
All home support is much appreciated as they look to aim for the top six.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Sean Simmons, Andy Rowe, Will Cameron, Jack Badnall, Mike McCarthy, Greg Gillbard; Mike Mander, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Mike Prowse, Dan Lethbridge, Yestin Hutchings, Will Hoskin, Cian Goldsmith. Replacements: Jack Martyn, Jonas Putna.
Tries: Badnall, Rowe, McCarthy; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: Gillbard.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Greg Gillbard.