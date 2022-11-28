Cornwall RLFC have re-signed Andy Kay for the 2023 Betfred League One season.
A hooker by trade, Kay started the season off as a Chough before he left the Memorial Ground at the start of June owing to personal circumstances.
However, the door was always kept open for his return and Cornwall chief Mike Abbott has moved to secure Kay’s services for next term.
Kay began his senior rugby league career with Super League giants Leeds Rhinos and has also appeared for their Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers.
And after signing for Cornwall on the eve of the 2022 campaign, Kay became a valuable member of the squad by never taking a backward step and continually putting his body on the line.
He played in a variety of positions which, along with hooker, included second-row, centre and his last match in black and gold at Swinton in May, Kay was thrust into the fray as a prop forward.
“After I left the club I still watched every game from afar and I almost felt myself playing along with the lads,” he told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “I saw the side grow and develop which resulted in the first win coming at West Wales.
“That win was brilliant to see and I want to be part of days like that with Cornwall. Spending some time away from the lads and the game made me realise how much I missed it all and now I am raring to go.
“I have been working hard in the gym and running also. I have never really been someone who has run to keep fit but I have been doing 5k every other day and it has helped me massively.
“My body is better than it was 12 months ago and I have a better mindset than when I signed last year too. I know that pre-season is going to be tough but I am looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads again.”
Kay knows that his versatility will be a huge bonus to the Choughs’ cause but the experienced campaigner, who has represented the Royal Navy during his time spent in the armed forces, says he is happy to play in any position.
“It doesn’t apply for every player and every position, but sometimes being a specialist in one area of the field can limit your game time,” he added.
“I know I am not the youngest player in our squad and we will have good options at hooker when the season begins so I am happy to wear any number shirt and play wherever Mike and the team need me to play.
“Everyone wants to play 80 minutes but it is about the team and developing rugby league in Cornwall and I am very much on board with that.”
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach, added: “Andy gave it his all last season and whilst we were sad to see him leave, we respected his decision but remained in touch.
“His versatility and rugby league experience is a huge bonus for our squad as some of our players are either inexperienced at this level or making the first steps of their rugby league careers.
“Once Andy indicated that he wanted to return it was a no-brainer to welcome him back into the fold. I know his discussions with our head coach Mike Abbott have been really positive and we look forward to seeing Andy in a Cornwall shirt again next season.”