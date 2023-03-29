HOLSWORTHY’S Fraser Honey has been named as the new Cornwall captain for their upcoming Bill Beaumont County Championship title defence which gets underway on Saturday, May 6 at Redruth against Somerset.
Honey, who comes from the North Devon town and now plays for Redruth in National League Two, West, made his senior breakthrough at Launceston before joining the Reds nearly five years ago.
Honey made his County Championship debut back in 2015 when the Black and Gold drew 15-15 with Surrey at Camborne.
Since then he has become a mainstay of the side that won the County Championship in 2019 and 2022.
Kevin Thomas, the chairman of selectors, and a former Twickenham winner himself with Cornwall in 1991, was pleased to announce the appointment of Honey.
He said: “I am delighted that Fraser has accepted the invitation to captain the Cornwall senior squad for 2023 Championship season. Fraser has a fantastic rugby pedigree and a heap of Championship experience.
"He will set high standards throughout the squad and he will lead by example. I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and wish him and his squad the very best for the Championship matches.”
Fraser told the Cornwall RFU website: “I'm truly honoured and extremely proud to have been appointed Cornwall captain for the 2023 County Championship campaign. Playing for Cornwall means a huge amount to me and to get the opportunity to captain Cornwall in such a prestigious competition is a huge privilege.
"I'm itching to get started with this group of boys and to be back playing in front of Trelawny’s Army once again in our quest to keep the Bill Beaumont Trophy in Cornwall for another year."