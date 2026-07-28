LAUNCESTON Rugby Club have made three more signings for their men’s senior squad as they prepare for the big kick-off in September.
The Polson Bridge outfit had already announced seven players had either joined or returned to Polson Bridge in forwards Leion Cole, Archie Doidge, Andy Rowe and backs Joe Vanstone, Jack Easton, Eoin Baker, George Alvis, and with the majority of last year’s squad looking set to stay, competition for places under new head coach Steve Perry is going to be fierce.
They have snapped up promising back-rower Finlay Cackett from league rivals Topsham as Cackett, who comes from Holsworthy, has decided to play closer to home.
On his move, Cackett said: “I am excited to be joining Launceston this year as it’s a local club to me and has promising new coaches in Steve and Will (James),
“I want to bring my aggression, experience of a good standard of rugby and passion for the game to the table and show what I can do. Having previously played for Bideford, Devon under 17s, 18s and 20s and South West England Under 20s and Topsham, I feel confident that I can bring just that and I can’t wait for the new season to start.”
Cackett is being joined by versatile forward Sam Snell who can also cover the centres if needed.
On his move back to North Cornwall, Snell said: “I'm really pleased to be returning to the club. It feels like the right time, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the squad.
“Over the last couple of seasons I've played for Cornwall RLFC, Saltash and most recently Taunton Titans, which have all been great experiences. Having previously played in this league with Brixham and Launceston, I know the standard and what's required to compete.
“My aim is to work hard and hopefully earn my place and use my experience to help the club have a successful season, while I'm looking forward to pulling on the distinguished black jersey again whenever the opportunity comes and getting back to playing in front of the supporters.”
The final new face is winger James Heale who can also cover the centre if required.
Heale, who has moved back to the South West, is keen to show supporters what he can do, adding: “I'm rejoining Launceston after being away from the club for 12 years.
“I started playing rugby at Polsonfrom the under 10s up to the under 15s. Since then, I've played at the University of Nottingham for five years and most recently for Builth Wells in Wales before moving back down to Cornwall.
“It's exciting to be playing with boys that I've played with in the age groups again. I want to improve my rugby while at the club and hopefully offer an option for running rugby.”
The club are also hoping to see more of lock Jake Crabb this season after sporadic appearances over the last couple of years, while there are two more additions to the first team coaching staff.
Cam Fogden, who retired from playing last season following a pair of concussions, has been appointed as a skills coach, as has forward Torin Clarke who is awaiting a shoulder operation.
Fogden, a former centre will look after the backs with Clarke helping James with the pack.
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