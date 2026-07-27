WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brislington 3 Saltash United 4
KIERAN O’Melia scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Saltash withstood a second half onslaught from Brislington to take all three points at Ironmould Lane on Saturday.
In a thrilling match for the neutrals, the Ashes led 3-1 at half-time thanks to a 20-minute hat-trick on his debut from Henry Donovan, before the hosts hit back to make it all square seven minutes from time.
The home side appeared to have the momentum to go on and win, but O’Melia stunned the crowd with his strike in the first minute of time added on.
The winger stole the headlines, but there was no doubt that Donovan was Saltash’s star man in Bristol.
The 20-year-old former Plymouth Argyle youngster, who joined the Ashes in July, equalised in the 26th minute before putting his side in front on 43 minutes and extending that three minutes later to put his side in dreamland, that after the Red and Blacks had swept into a 17th minute lead through a Tyller Davis-Whitlock penalty.
Predictably, Brislington responded strongly in the second half and after Jordan Scadding pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute, Mircea Ilea made it 3-3 seven minutes from time.
Saltash manager Lee Britchford said: “It’s always important to get three points on the board early doors so I’m delighted we were able to do that.
“It was a rollercoaster of a match to be fair, from going 1-0 down to being 3-1 up and then being pegged back to 3-3 before Kieran came up with the winner.
“The last 20 minutes of the first half was outstanding from us and at half-time we spoke to the boys about controlling the game and not allowing them to get the momentum. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that, the two goals we conceded in the second half were poor from our behalf so we need to look at that to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“But I’m over the moon with the boys’ spirit and the resilience they showed to go on and win the game. I don’t think we would have won that game last season, but the players are all a year older and wiser.”
And of hat-trick man Donovan, he said: “To score three on his debut was great. Everybody’s pleased for him, especially with the way he worked so hard in pre-season. His presence and quality around the group has been outstanding.”
It’s a quick turnaround for Saltash as they travel tomorrow night (Tuesday) to Tavistock, who opened their season with an impressive 2-0 victory over Buckland Athletic at Langsford Park.
Britchford said: “Our fixture list isn’t particularly kind to us over the next few games. It’s a tough game at Tavistock but we’ll reflect on yesterday’s game, prepare and be ready to go again on Tuesday.”
The Ashes’ first outing at Kimberley Stadium is set for this Saturday against promotion favourites Portishead Town. They started with a 4-0 home success over Ivybridge Town at the weekend.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Alfie Wotton (Max Everall, 86), Ben Goulty, Sam Jose, Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Fin Wilkes, Henry Donovan (George Powell, 92), Jack Jefford (Dylan Holgate, 64), Freddie Tolcher (Owen Davies, 64), Hayden Greening. Sub not used: Harry Truscott.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Henry Donovan.
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