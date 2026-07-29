WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Sidmouth Town 1 Liskeard Athletic 3
LISKEARD bounced back from their opening day defeat against Shepton Mallet with an excellent performance and victory at Manstone Lane on Tuesday night as they opened their Western League points account at the second attempt.
Two own goals in the first half set the Blues on their way and although Danny Pym's 74th minute penalty gave Sidmouth hope of stealing a point, 16-year-old substitute Kai Gilbert's first senior goal seven minutes from time completed an excellent night for the visitors.
Man-of-the-match for Liskeard was skipper and centre-half Josh McCabe, with joint manager Wayne Gamble describing his contribution as 'one of the best performances I've seen from him in a Liskeard jersey'.
He added: "With Sidmouth's direct approach, Macca dealt with everything. It was a proper skipper's performance."
Liskeard went into the game expecting a tough test against a team who reached the play-off final last season following promotion, but the visitors made a dream start thanks to an own goal in the second minute.
Sidmouth had plenty of the ball as they tried to find a way back into the game but a minute before the break they went further behind when Jack Miller headed a free-kick into his own net.
The barrage of long balls Liskeard expected duly came in the second half and Sidmouth reduced the arrears in the 74th minute with Pym's spot-kick after Sam Stapleton had been tripped.
This was the most testing spell of the game for Liskeard, but with McCabe and Matt Andrew performing so well in central defence, there was simply no way through.
And any concerns were wiped away in the 83rd minute when a counter attack led to Gilbert producing a superb finish at the far post.
Liskeard are back at Lux Park this Saturday when they take on Brislington (3pm).
SIDMOUTH TOWN: Elliot Driver; Oakley Bennett, Isaac Furness (Liam Carey 60), Jack Miller (Sean Ayre 60), Nathan Cooper, Aidan Whitfield (Jack Mills 60), Danny Pym, Cholwe Hachipuka, Lewis Hill (Ryan White 60), Louis Spalding, Sam Stapleton. Subs not used: Ryan Finnimore, Luke Nickles.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Tom Burstow; Harvey Mullis (Scott Sanders, 87), Josh Robins (Ben Collins, 62), Harry Jeffery (Max Gilbert 62), Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Andrew, Calum Merrin (Kai Gilbert, 70), Toby Haley, George Newton, Sean Thomson, Bailey Mabin (George Marris, 62).
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match: Josh McCabe.
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