WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 3 Wells City 1
TEIGAN Rosenquest struck twice as St Blazey eased past newly-promoted Wells City in their season opener at Blaise Park on Saturday.
The Green and Blacks led 2-0 at the break which Kai Burrell extended further in the second half, and although the visitors grabbed a late consolation, the majority of the 210-strong crowd went home happy.
Blazey boss Dan Hart gave debuts to five new signings. Mousehole skipper Jack Calver was handed a start at left-back while further forward, Tallan Mitchell, Cam Hutchison, Olly Redd and striker Burrell were all unleashed.
After a steady start the hosts took the lead from a set-piece on 19 minutes, skipper Will Tinsley’s long throw caused plenty of panic in the visitors’ box, leaving winger Teigan Rosenquest with a simple tap-in at the back post.
On the half-hour it was Rosenquest again grabbing his second, this time converting on the far post after a great ball across by Burrell.
Wells had their moments but were well contained by the home midfield which was superbly led by Charlie Hambly, and they fell further behind just after the hour on 62 minutes as he volleyed in from 30 yards to give the keeper no chance.
The away side refused to give in and grabbed one back on 81 minutes via Oscar Pearce, but they headed back up the M5 with nothing to show for their efforts.
On the game, Hart said: “It was very good to get underway with three points, I was impressed with the performance and how we put a lot of our work structurally into place and with a form of aggression and intensity from the first whistle.
“To get two early goals and go into half-time 2-0 up was very important and in the second half it was great to see Kai get off the mark on his full debut. I’m really excited to see what he can do for us.
“I was a bit disappointed with the goal we conceded after limiting them to very few chances, but it gives us room and scope to learn and develop into the coming weeks. But overall it was a really good day for us, especially as we were able to give several debuts, and we’ll be working really hard this week for a very tough game at Street on Saturday which we know will be incredibly difficult.”
Hart knew it’d be tough, but felt they scored at the right times.
He concluded: “Wells had clearly done their homework on us and tried to stop us doing certain things in possession. We had to work really hard in the first half to play through them and earn our opportunities, and when we did that we scored two really good goals after working our way through the attacking spaces.
“In the second half we had to match the intensity of the first half to keep our lead, and then the third goal was a bit of a dagger to their confidence and made it much more difficult for them.”
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley (capt), Jordan Bentley, Aaron Bentley, Jack Calver; Tallan Mitchell, Charlie Hambly, Cam Hutchison; Olly Redd, Kai Burrell, Teigan Rosenquest. Subs: Ben Fowles, Tom Cavanagh, Hayden Black, Harry Blows, Todd Hanrahan.
Blazey man-of-the-match: Kai Burrell.
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