TEAM manager Rob Harrison hopes the newly-formed Cornwall Over 40s side can continue to grow after playing their first-ever game against their Worcestershire counterparts at Werrington on Monday.
While there are national competitions for over 50s, 60s and 70s cricket, at present less than a handful of counties play at over 40s level, but the Duchy are hoping to be one of the flag-bearers to creating one in the future.
Over 25 players have registered their interest to Harrison in being involved, the majority of whom are still playing either in the Premier League or County Division One.
Monday’s game saw Worcestershire travel down with a few missing, and Cornwall put them to the sword in an emphatic victory.
Adam Hodgson and Ben Smeeth opened the batting on their home ground, Hodgson the first to go for 12 as he was caught and bowled by Lee Ashton.
Smeeth, fresh off an unbeaten half century against St Austell two days earlier, started freely and continued on his way to 94 from 83 balls (10 fours, three sixes) as he shared stands of 39 with Peter Howells (12), 67 with club-mate Nick Lawson (34) and 54 with skipper Tom Sharp.
Sharp, Cornwall’s men’s captain from 2002 to 2013, came in at five and after a steady start went up through the gears to make 101 not out from 76 balls with nine fours and two sixes as they eventually reached a hefty 299-6 from their 45 overs. St Just’s Jamie Semmens blasted two fours and as many sixes in his 21 not out from 12 balls at the end.
Worcestershire had set a base at 55-1 in the 18th over, however spinners Giles Lawrence (Penzance) took 4-34 alongside Truro left-arm spinner Neil Ivamy (3-21) as the visitors collapsed to 101 all out.
Reflecting on the big win, Harrison hopes it can be the start of something special.
He said: “It was really pleasing to get everybody together, several of whom had played Minor Counties together. It was a really good performance led by Sharpy and Ben with the bat before Giles and Ivers (Neil Ivamy) did the job with the ball.
“We’ve got some really decent over 40s players down here in Cornwall, so hopefully we can get a couple more games this year before a few more next year.
“Oxfordshire are looking to get a team together and hopefully Devon too, so hopefully in the next year or two we can have a South or South West group and make a bit of a competition.
“The aim is to have one a month next year and I’m also liaising with Chris Mayes about trying to sort out a game against the England Over 40s side or an England select side. With the side we’ve got, the majority of whom still play in the Premier or County One, we should be competitive against anyone.”
Harrison concluded: “I’d also like to thank Werrington for hosting the game, the umpires for coming up and the players for getting involved. Anyone else who wants to register an interest, we’d love to hear from you.”
Cornwall have a second game lined up on Thursday, September 3 when they head across the Severn Bridge to tackle Wales Over 40s at Newport.
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