Sharp, Cornwall’s men’s captain from 2002 to 2013, came in at five and after a steady start went up through the gears to make 101 not out from 76 balls with nine fours and two sixes as they eventually reached a hefty 299-6 from their 45 overs. St Just’s Jamie Semmens blasted two fours and as many sixes in his 21 not out from 12 balls at the end.