CORNISH Pirates scrum-half Dan Hiscocks has spoken of his excitement after he agreed a new deal to stay with the Championship club for the 2025-26 season.
The 24-year-old moved to the Mennaye ahead of the current campaign from league rivals Ealing Trailfinders and has quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice No.9.
The former Wales youth player has featured 21 times this season, scoring seven tries in the process.
“It was an easy decision to stay,” said Hiscocks. “I have absolutely loved my first season at the club. I am so excited to be staying on, to see where this group can go moving forward.”
Joint-head coach Gavin Cattle added: “Dan has had a great debut season for us and playing a lot more in the Championship after his move from Ealing and has a lot of growth in his game.
“He’s great for the environment day to day and is a popular member of the squad, so it’s great news.”