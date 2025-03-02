SALTASH RFC have won promotion from Cornwall 2 at the third attempt after two previous frustrating seasons but it was only confirmed after Liskeard-Looe gave the Ashes an away walkover on Saturday.
Despite this, the game was played as a friendly on a sunny spring afternoon which allowed Saltash to play their free flowing style and score ten tries.
They opened their account after seven minutes with a Tom Rixson try and a conversion coming from Jack Pritchard. Three minutes later winger Will Morton raced through to touch down.
Skipper Jay Moriarty then crossed on the opposite wing (13 minutes) and the conversion made it 19-0. More good running and handling put centre Greg Eatwell over the home line and the visitor's lead increased to 26-0.
Liskeard-Looe worked hard to contain the Ashes but on the half hour mark Moriarty got his second try of the game. The tries kept coming through Eatwell and Moriarty and with the conversions it took the interval score to 47-0.
The second period was dominated by the Ashes with Liskeard-Looe battling to restrict their visitors from adding too many more points. Three tries were scored by Eatwell, Ryan Cruickshanks with a good solo run through the home defence and Moriarty.
Scrum half Jack Pritchard controlled the backs well and kicked seven conversions with the Ashes pack working hard to give him plenty of the ball.
This promotion has been achieved by hard work and determination with everyone connected with the club contributing. Saltash RFC can now look forward to another chapter in their history with confidence and pride.
The weekend of Cornwall 2 action leaves the champions, who will be hosting Newquay Hornets in their next match, leading the pack by 19 points from second placed Helston. Liskeard-Looe remain in seventh position with 31 points and will be visiting Falmouth this Saturday.