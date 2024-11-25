SALTASH were handed a third walkover of the season in Counties Two Cornwall on Saturday after Veor conceded their clash at Moorlands Lane.
The Ashes have swept all before them so far this term after agonising heartache against St Ives and Redruth Seconds over the last two seasons for the sole promotion slot, but unless there is a real dip, Steve Down’s men are likely to be in Counties One Western West next term.
The result means they have ten wins from a possible ten and sit 14 points clear of second-placed Helston who have a game in-hand.
Saltash had the afternoon off twice before in the league this term, the others being their trip to Veor and a home clash with St Austell Seconds.
The Cornishmen are back in action this Saturday (November 30) as they head to a Newquay Hornets side who are much improved this term and sit in the top three.
Saltash Seconds’ trip to Roseland in Counties Three Cornwall was played, but after a promising first half which they led 17-7, the hosts scored 17 unanswered points of their own to ensure the visitors had just a solitary bonus point to show for their efforts.
Saltash’s tries came from lock Frank Cozens followed by a try out wide for winger Daryl Lumsden, with a conversion from fly-half Lewis Stuart. Flanker Pete Edwards rounded off the scoring in the first half.
In challenging conditions a ten-point lead looked good, but the home side played the elements better and got the winning try shortly before the end.
Both Liskeard-Looe and Bodmin had the weekend off in Counties Two Cornwall, while in the division below, Lankelly-Fowey, who head to Saltash on Saturday, were defeated 44-0 by visiting St Agnes.
This weekend sees Liskeard welcome relegated Falmouth, while Bodmin have a local derby at Wadebridge Camels Seconds.