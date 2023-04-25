AMY Bunt has been named as this season’s captain of the Cornwall Women’s side ahead of their Gill Burns Division Two campaign, writes Bill Hooper.
Amy, who currently plays for Ivybridge Women, came through the junior ranks at Liskeard-Looe, and played at full-back in last season’s Championship-winning Gill Burns Division Three side.
She scored two tries in the final against Notts Lincs & Derbyshire at the Richmond Athletic Ground amongst the five tries she touched down during the campaign.
Last season she was also named Trelawny’s Army Women’s Player of the Year following her stellar performances in the black and gold.
Amy was also Cornwall RFU Volunteer of the Year in 2019 for the hard work she put in helping girls rugby, which saw attend a black tie function at Twickenham.
Speaking of the appointment, Cornwall Women’s coach Jo Holden said: “Amy is a fantastic choice. She is “Kernow” through and through and one of our most exciting and passionate players.
“She always leads from the front and we are excited with how she will lead the team this year.”
Amy said: “I am feeling very honoured to pull the Cornwall shirt on again this year! But then to top it all off being asked to captain the squad this season is such an honour.
“I couldn’t be prouder to lead this incredible group of ladies out for the first time in our game against Oxfordshire Women on May 7.
“Speaking on behalf of the whole team, we really look forward to seeing a big crowd at Polson Bridge to cheer us on and support our Kernow Ladies.”
Cornwall Women have two pool matches this season, and should they top the group they will then play a semi-final on Sunday, May 28.
Cornwall Women fixtures: Sunday, May 7 – Oxfordshire Women at Launceston RC 2pm; Sunday, May 21 – Somerset Women at Taunton RFC 3pm.