SALTASH have named their side to face St Austell Seconds at Tregorrick Park tomorrow in Counties Two Tribute Cornwall (2.30pm), writes Rod Davies.
Back rower Phil Eatwell will be making his 200th appearance for the Ashes.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Jason Carroll, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Matt Coker, Fin Jones, Ollie Crawford.
Saltash Seconds entertain Hayle at Moorlands Lane in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall (2.30pm).
Saltash Seconds: Dale Partington, Ryan Thomas, James Smith-Jones, Nick Blake, Jack Thorn, Devan Marshall, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Harley Adams, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (c), Josh Firman, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Adam McEvoy, Mike Capstack, Kieran Hurrell, Ryan Wilson.