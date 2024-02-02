SALTASH have named their team for their Counties Two Tribute Cornwall match at home to Helston at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm), writes Rod Davies.
Greg Eatwell and Nick Blake will be making their 100th appearances for the club.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Jason Carroll, Lewis Stuart, Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Simon Nance, Ryan Simmons, Liall Honey, Lewis Woolaway, James Sutton, Lewis Wells (capt), Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Matt Coker, Fin Jones,. Greg Eatwell, Nick Blake.
Saltash Seconds are away to Redruth Albany in Counties Three Tribute Cornwall.
Saltash Seconds: Dale Partington, Ryan Thomas, Ryan Wilson, Ollie Crawford, Kieran Hurrell, Devan Marshall, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Harley Adams, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Josh Firman, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Michael Capstack. Replacements: Will Hunt, Pete Reis, Jack Thorn.
Saltash Colts entertain Camborne Colts in the League Two play-off semi-final at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (12 noon).
Saltash Colts: Dan Hunt, Robert Butterfield, Jake Gamble, Matt Brancher, Max Jones, Ethan Stone (vc), Seth Jones, Joe Dowlan, Liam Bowyer, Nathan Farley, Harrison Roberts, Joe Elvidge, Mitch Inglis, Matt West (capt), Freddie Dover. Replacements: Laurie Thomson, Josh Avis, Harry Harbon, Leo Clapham-Brown, Fin Mulville, Tom Knight, Ewan White, Remy Bedaton, Jack Hooper, Temujin Townson.