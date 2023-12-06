KAINE Dimech has signed a new one-year deal with Cornwall RLFC, keeping him in the Duchy for 2024, writes Gareth Davies.
The utility back-row forward first joined the Choughs in February and appeared in all of Cornwall’s 19 league and cup games last term.
After enjoying a stellar first campaign in professional rugby league, Dimech was rewarded with international honours with Malta.
The 28-year-old added to his tally of caps in wins against Bulgaria and Montenegro and scored one try, whilst also picking up a player of the match award.
“I am really pleased to be staying with the club for 2024,” Dimech told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “My first year in League One was a success in my eyes because I managed to play in every single game.
“I knew it would be a test and I had to push myself after signing relatively late in pre-season. With that in mind, my initial focus was just to be part of the squad, but to be involved like I was helped the team achieve some notable victories.
“I know the areas of my game that I need to improve and they are easy improvements to make. If I can achieve all I want from pre-season, I know I can progress again from last year.
“Playing for Malta will help with that and representing Malta means the world to me and I don’t take it for granted.
“It was awesome to play against both Bulgaria and Montenegro and because of my experience playing with Cornwall, I had a bigger role to play and I felt like I influenced both games more than I had previously.”
Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott, added: “Kaine was one of our real success stories from last year.
“He came to us for a pre-season trial, whilst coming back from quite a nasty injury. We could see something in Kaine and invited him back down after Christmas for an extended trial.
“He trained the house down, making my decision to sign him really easy. He moved to Cornwall with his girlfriend which shows a huge level of commitment and a desire to not pass up the wonderful opportunities that Cornwall can offer aspiring rugby league players.
“We can’t wait to see Kaine kick on even more next season in a Cornwall shirt.”