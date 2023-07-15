CORNWALL RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named is 21-man squad for tomorrow's home Betfred League One clash against Midlands Hurricanes (1pm), writes Gareth Davies.
The Mem chief hands a recall to Coby Nichol after the former Bradford Bulls man served a two-match suspension and sat out the recent games against Hunslet and London Skolars.
There is also a place in the Choughs’ match-day party for Nick Slaney and he takes the place of Errol Carter, who misses out altogether. Winger Slaney’s solitary appearance for Cornwall this season came in the reverse fixture against Midlands back in February.
Abbott is boosted with Decarlo Trerise and Cameron Brown recovering from a sickness bug which ruled them both out of the history-making win over London Skolars last time out.
Nathan Cullen was forced off late in the piece at the New River Stadium with a groin issue but he has come through training and is 100% fit.
Cornwall’s only doubt is Tom Ashton, who left the field in the capital after 35 minutes with a shoulder knock.
“We’ll give Tom until the last minute to see if he can pull through and do a job because he’s been big for us this year,” Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
Cornwall (from): C Abbott, Ashton, E Badham, I Badham, Barraclough, Boots, Brown, Collins, Croston, Cullen, Dimech, Lloyd, Mitchell, Newbound, Nichol, Punchard, Slaney, Rusling, Trerise, Weetman, Whitton.