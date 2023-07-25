CORNWALL Choughs' brilliant recent run of form was ended by promotion-chasing Workington Town 34-16 after a keenly contested affair in the Duchy on Sunday, writes Gareth Davies.
Victory for the visitors – their sixth on the trot – was hard fought against a Cornwall side who matched Workington for long periods of the game.
It wasn’t until the 59th minute that the Cumbrian outfit finally pulled clear when on-loan Wigan youngster Reagan Sumner crossed for his second try of the afternoon.
Before this point in the match, neither side had been able to build any kind of real momentum, even though Workington held a 20-4 interval lead.
Cornwall scored first after the break through Cam Brown and despite Jordan Burns replying in kind shortly after, Adam Rusling’s fortunate effort after 54 minutes, which he then converted, reduced the gap to just eight points.
Sumner then gave Workington breathing space and eight minutes from time, with Cornwall down to 11 men after yellow cards for Brown and skipper Liam Whitton, the visitors made victory safe through Burns’ second score of the afternoon.