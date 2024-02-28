SIX members of Launceston’s first team squad are set to be in action for Cornwall tonight when they take on the Royal Navy at St Austell RFC (7.30pm).
The Black and Gold are warming up for their Bill Beaumont Cup campaign which gets underway in May, and have named a somewhat experimental side for the clash at Tregorrick Park which is expected to draw in a large crowd.
However it must be noted that there is no car parking available at the ground, although there will be a regular shuttle bus going from Penrice Academy (PL 25 3NR) from 6pm onwards.
The last bus back from the ground is at 10pm.
Admission is £5 plus £2 for anyone using the service, while match entry for under 16s is free.
Contactless payment is preferred by the club, and anyone who is paying by cash, should have the exact amount.
On the playing front, Launceston will see locks Albert Horne and Dan Goldsmith start, as does number eight Brandon Rowley.
Prop Ethan Pearce-Cowley, centre Cam Fogden and versatile back Ben Bryant are all amongst the replacements which also includes Liskeard-Looe number eight Adam Tyndale-Powell.
The matchday squad is as follows: Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Lewis Thomas (Redruth), Josh Semmens (Pirates Amateurs), Josh Matavesi (Camborne, capt), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Will Hennessy (Truro), CJ Boyce (St Austell); Luke Barnes (Redruth), Luis Powell (Truro), Declan Prowse (Camborne), Albert Horne (Launceston), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jago Sheppard (Camborne), Brandon Rowley (Launceston). Replacements: Peter Harris (St Austell), Ethan Pearce-Cowley (Launceston), James Lambourn (Pirates Amateurs), Mark Vian (St Austell), Chris Fuca (Camborne), Adam Tyndale-Powell (Liskeard-Looe), Will Tanswell (Penryn), Freddie Davies (Devonport Services), Cam Fogden (Launceston), Ben Bryant (Launceston).