By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Saltash v St Just – home walkover
DESPITE being handed a home walkover, the two sides played a friendly with the Ashes running in 22 tries in a 138-0 victory.
It meant Saltash, who were led out by Will Morton and Liall Honey on their 300th and 100th appearances respectively – went through the season unbeaten after two previous campaigns which saw them miss out on promotion.
They have played good, open and entertaining rugby, resulting in many high scoring victories.
However, St Just could not on this occasion provide a complete front row and had to concede this game to the Ashes but to their credit still travelled the length of Cornwall to fulfil the fixture. The game was played on a very dry pitch with a strong wind which had an influence on the players.
The Ashes opened the scoring after two minutes with a Jay Moriarty try converted by scrum-half Jack Pritchard, and they went on to add a further 21 tries and 13 conversions at regular intervals.
Jay Moriarty (4), Tom Rixson (3), Ryan Cruickshanks (2), Greg Eatwell, Will Morton (3), Lewis Woolaway (2), Liall Honey, Danny Snook, Scott Williams, Rob Walsh and Devon Bennett-Murray all crossed and the Ashes forwards also drove the visitors pack over their own line for a touch down. Jack Pritchard kicked 11 conversions and Ryan Cruickshanks three.
St Just should be congratulated upon putting up a spirited and plucky performance against a very strong Ashes side and never gave up their efforts.
Saltash having now gone through a successful league programme can now look forward to competing in several cup competitions in the coming weeks, starting with their Papa Johns Community Cup Counties Two Championship clash at league rivals Falmouth on Saturday.