CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle was given the perfect birthday present as he saw his side return to winning ways in the Championship with a 65-34 victory over lowly Cambridge, writes Phil Westren.
In a dominant display from the Pirates, they ran in ten tries in total, securing all five points in the process to lift them to fifth in the current standings.
It was, however, the visitors who started the brighter in the sunshine at the Mennaye Field, hooker Morgan Veness squeezing over in the corner for the game’s opening try, which was converted by Louis Grimoldby.
The home response was swift and emphatic, hooker Harry Hocking grabbing a quickfire brace, before fellow front-rower Jay Tyack found his way over for another.
Pirates full-back Will Trewin went close to securing the try bonus point, before Cambridge reduced the deficit when former Northampton Saints winger Will Glister finished off a slick handling move for their second score, which was again converted by skipper Grimoldby.
Not content with one score, Glister then grabbed his second of the afternoon, only for the Pirates to respond in kind with a score of their own, this time from recalled winger Robin Wedlake.
As half time approached, it was the Cornishmen who cranked up the gears, adding further scores from Matt Cannon and Dan Hiscocks, the latter of which was converted by Bruce Houston, who would end the contest with seven conversions in total.
Up 36-21 at the turn, the Pirates quickly got back into their attacking groove on the resumption, Wedlake claiming his second when he applied the after burners to scorch over in the Newlyn Gate corner.
Cambridge continued to play their part in an entertaining contest, but it was the Pirates who extended their lead with a spectacular try from wing Matt McNab, quickly followed by a close-range effort for prop James French, then a simple run-in for Houston.
Although well adrift on the scoreboard, the visitors continued to offer some stiff resistance, their efforts duly rewarded when replacement hooker Ben Brownlie, then full-back Ewan Baker, both went over for scores, each of which were converted by Eli Caven.
Following the game, a happy Cattle praised his side’s efforts, saying: “I didn’t think about what the scoreline was going to be, I just what I wanted a reaction from last week [after the loss at Bedford].
“We got that in some areas, some stuff was exceptional, and there’s other stuff that we’ll be looking at this week.
“If I’m being honest, I think we relaxed a little bit in defence, but that was just the nature of the game. It was a quite open game, but I’m pleased with the result.”
Cattle also praised the involvement of debutants Ben Woodmansey, Michael Etete and Will Beconnsall, the latter of whom has joined the Cornish club on loan from Gallagher Premiership side, Exeter Chiefs.
Next up for the Pirates is this Saturday’s trip to Chinnor where Cattle will be hoping for more of the same.
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin (Iwan Jenkins 36); Robin Wedlake, Charlie McCaig (Harry Yates 68), Chester Ribbons, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks (Will Becconsall 54); Billy Young (Ben Woodmansey 65), Harry Hocking (Dylan Irvine, 65), Jay Tyack (James French 47); Charlie Rice (Michael Etete 65), Josh King (Alfie Bell 60); Matt Cannon, Alex Everett (capt). Tomiwa Agbongbon.