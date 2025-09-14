By Bill Hooper, at the Recreation Ground
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Camborne 38 Redruth 17
CAMBORNE proved too good for their near neighbours Redruth in this pulsating Mining Division derby which was played in front of a superb crowd of 2,942.
Camborne’s head coach Tom Kessell was delighted with his side’s performance, saying: “We started well and built a good half-time score. We knew that Redruth would turn up ready for the fight and were not disappointed. I emphasised during the week that they would turn up looking to make a statement and would not lie down.
“Second half we were a little bit scrappy, but naturally I am pleased to have taken maximum points from our opening two fixtures.”
Camborne got off to a flying start with a try after just three minutes, from a powerful maul that saw Ben Priddey driven over. Josh Matavesi added the first of his four conversions.
Redruth struck back soon after when Dean Wills kicked a penalty from near the posts.
Camborne, continued to dominate with lock Jack Andrew having a great game in the pack, and were rewarded when the excellent Sam Walker’s pass put Harry Larkins in for his first try of the afternoon which was finished off in style in the corner. Both Alex Ducker and Jordan Nicholls were involved in the build-up.
Redruth had their chances but frustratingly for the visiting supporters, they too often coughed up the ball.
With the Reds down to 14 men following a yellow card, Camborne kicked to the corner and from first phase ball, Robin Wedlake’s slick pass put Larkins in for his second try.
The Cherry and Whites still had time to bag another score before the break when Nicholls burst through from deep to score a spectacular try to leave them 24-3 up with the try bonus point in the bag.
Playing down the slope, Camborne again began the half well when Josh Matavesi used his strength to dot down and convert his own try.
Camborne’s skipper Sam Matavesi was another having a fine game, prominent in the loose and acting as an extra back.
Try as they might, Redruth just couldn’t get going as centres Jack Simmons and Sam James were well contained by an excellent Town backline.
Probably Redruth’s best player on the day Wills kicked well all afternoon under pressure, and from one of his kicks to touch, Chris Rovery pulled a try back following a catch and drive. Wills added the extras.
The impressive Walker completed the scoring for Camborne with their sixth try before Dan Rutter scored a second for the visitors that Wills converted off the upright.
CAMBORNE: Harry Larkins, Robin Wedlake, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJBoyce, Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, John Drew, Jack Andrew, AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes, JordanNicholls, Sam Matavesi (capt). Replacements: Sam Rodman, Shaun Buzza, |Jack Heazelton, Oli Williams,George Edson.
Tries: Priddey (3), Larkins (14, 36), Nicholls (39), J Matavesi (48), Walker (76), Convs: J Matavesi (4, 40, 49, 77).
REDRUTH: Nat Dart, Lewis Bostock, Jack Simmons, Sam James, Jack Counter; Dean Wills, Dan Rutter; Luke Barnes, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Tyler Gendall; Jamie Prisk, Luke Hattam; Edd Pascoe (capt), Connor Triggs, ChrisRovery. Replacements: Craig Williams, Jarrod Hambly, Mawgan Osborne, Dan Goldsmith, Lewis Thomas.
Tries: Rovery (60), Rutter (78); Convs: Wills (61, 79); Pens: Wills (8).
