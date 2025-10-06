By Martin Symons
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (WEST)
Camborne 43 Lymm 31
CAMBORNE continued their unbeaten start to the National Two West season with a seve- try victory over first time visitors Lymm at a windswept Recreation Ground.
The Cherry and Whites took an early lead as an Alex Ducker break sparked a flowing handling move ending with prop Tommy-Lee Southworth romping over. Sadly Jack Heazelton suffered a leg injury in the build up with the popular lock leaving the field on a stretcher before Josh Matavesi landed the conversion.
Inside the first quarter the visitors pounced on a handling error to boot upfield for a converted score to level matters. The deadlock was almost immediately broken however as fit again Kyle Moyle’s incisive break set up left wing Ducker for a run around under the posts. Centre Matavesi’s routine conversion made the score 14-7.
Early in the second quarter ‘Town’ increased the advantage to 12 points as Ben Priddey dotted down from a trademark catch and drive.
But a well-judged penalty soon after moved Lymm closer.
As the interval neared an excellent three-quarter move earned the Cheshire side a converted score to cut the deficit further, but there was still time before the break for Moyle to split the cover and slip the ball inside for Ducker to complete his brace.
Leading 24-17 at the resumption, Camborne soon increased the advantage with a carbon copy try from hooker Priddey which was improved by Matavesi with a well-judged kick.
On 56 minutes the home side went out of sight with young replacement prop Ben Woodmansey bagging a first touchdown in the Cherry and White jersey.
Next to cross was Frankie Nowell on as a replacement for his debut, sidestepping his way to the line wide out.
Another replacement Will Hennessey landed the tricky conversion for 43-17.
Despite being outmuscled upfront, Lymm stuck to their guns throughout, coming back to bag a 71st minute converted try and on the final whistle repeating the dose to gain a deserved losing bonus point.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Robin Wedlake, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; AJ Hussell, Jack Heazelton, Adam Hughes, Sam Matavesi (capt), Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Jack Andrew, Ben Woodmansey, Jordan Nicholls, Will Hennessy, Frankie Nowell.
Tries: Southworth, Ducker (2), Priddey (2), Woodmansey, Nowell; Convs: J Matavesi (3), Hennessy; Pens: N/A.
