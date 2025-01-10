CAMBORNE have named their team for tomorrow’s crunch clash at Taunton Titans in National League Two West.
The leaders head up the A30 and M5 to take on their Somerset opponents with a five-point lead at the top of the table, although with Clifton and Cinderford hot on their heels and Taunton not far behind, there’s plenty to play for over the final 12 games.
The Cherry and Whites are pretty much at full strength with key men Ben Priddey, Kyle Moyle, Josh Matavesi and Alex Ducker all named in the starting 15.
Taunton, who are coached by former Exeter Chiefs and Launceston fly-half Tony Yapp, will be without twice-capped England international Ollie Devoto who has moved to the USA having joined the Titans on a short-term deal after leaving Exeter.
Camborne will start as favourites, but away games at this level are no easy task.
Redruth also return to action in the same division as they welcome Bournville to the Rec.
The Reds have been in good form recently after a slow start and will fancy their chances of a seventh win of the season against a team sitting third bottom in the 14-team division. They also have games against fellow bottom half sides Exeter University and Old Redcliffians to round off the month.
Bournville, who are based on the outskirts of Birmingham head to the Duchy with just four wins to their name from 14 starts and are just a point ahead of Macclesfield who sit second bottom.
It means they will travel desperate for points and will hope that the festive break can reignite their campaign.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker, Sam Walker, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew (capt), Jack Andrew, Jack Heazleton, Jordan Rose, Jordan Nicholls, Adam Hughes. Replacements: Sam Rodman, Chris Fuca, Aden Brassington, AJ King, Will Tanswell.