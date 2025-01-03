LAUNCESTON welcome bottom side Ivybridge tomorrow (3pm) looking to get 2025 off to a winning start.
The All Blacks have enjoyed a productive first half of the campaign, sitting fourth in Regional One South West, just three points behind leaders Barnstaple.
A remarkable 39-38 victory at previous table-toppers Exmouth on December 21 – a result achieved despite having several key players unavailable – ensures that they remain right in the title race.
They start the Ivybridge game as firm favourites with the Bridgers having won just twice all season and conceded a whopping 632 points from 13 games.
However, Launceston’s recent form has been mixed. After squeezing past Royal Wootton Bassett 29-28 which was only achieved by a late Brandon Rowley double they then suffered a disappointing reversal at home to Cornish rivals St Austell.
But, they did ease past bottom side Chew Valley 45-15 on December 14.
However, that coupled with the Exmouth result and Barnstaple’s loss at home to Brixham ensures just three points separate the top four.
Launceston’s quest has also been helped by the return of captain Tom Sandercock from a broken finger.
He sustained the injury against Matson back on October 26 and has missed the last five games, but returns at fly-half.
That means winger Mitch Acres drops out of the side having gone off injured despite scoring a brace at Exmouth with James Tucker moving to full-back and Ben Bryant to the right-wing.
In the pack, flanker Seb Cox makes his first start for the club with Pete Bebbington ruled out and Lloyd Duke still injured.
Jose Luis Juarez is yet to recover from his ankle injury sustained at Sidmouth.
On the bench, prop Charlie Short is fit enough to return and takes Bebbington’s place. Lock Dan Goldsmith, who went off injured in the first half at Exmouth, is able to start alongside Leion Cole.
Flanker Tyler Westlake gets his maiden call-up to the matchday 18 having impressed in his first season of adult rugby.
Launceston Castles have another week to wait before they return to action when they face fellow top two side Camborne Crusaders in Counties Three Cornwall.
Launceston Ladies resume their Women’s NC 1 South West (West) campaign at Crediton on Sunday, January 19.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Ben Bryant, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Charlie Short, Tyler Westlake, Zerran Hammond.