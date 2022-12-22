Saltash's traditional annual game against St Boniface Old Boys takes place at Moorlands Lane on Boxing Day with an 11am kick-off.
There is also a special charity game at Polson Bridge when a Launceston Club XV take on a Chae Jenkins XV (11am), while Bude play host to a President's XV.
Other games in Cornwall on Boxing Day are: Redruth v Camborne (2pm), Camborne Crusaders v Redruth II (11am), Falmouth v Penryn (2.30pm), Penny Saracens v Falmouth One & All (11am), Newquay Hornets v Chairman's XV (11am), Helston v Exiles XV (11am), Perranporth v Chairman's XV, Truro II v Roseland (11am), St Austell XV v Lankelly-Fowey (11am), Pirates Amateurs Harbour Lights XV v St Just (2pm).