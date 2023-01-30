Cornwall Choughs RLFC have signed Reece Boase for the 2023 Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 25-year-old Devonian, the son of former Devon, Plymouth and Callington cricketer Duncan, attended the club’s open player trial back in November and after impressing head coach Mike Abbott, was handed the opportunity to earn a contract for the upcoming term by attending pre-season training.
That extended trial has proved successful as Boase ‘has trained the house down’ according to Abbott, and after playing rugby union previously across the Tamar, he will begin his rugby league journey with the Choughs in their second professional campaign.
“Reece has grabbed the opportunity we presented him with since the trial,” Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“He is a direct, powerful runner who with every session he attends, is getting himself up to speed with the differences between rugby league and union which he has played previously.
“I have been impressed with how the lads have shown a real buy-in to pre-season so far and that absolutely applies to Reece.
“He has trained the house down in our gym sessions on Monday nights and when we have been out on the field, his determination to grab the opportunity of playing professional rugby league has been clear for all to see.”
Like his coach, Boase himself has been pleased with his progress so far and admitted that the pace of rugby league was a big difference compared to the 15-player code.
"I have always been a fan of rugby league but I’ve never taken the leap and given it a go,” he said.
“I saw the opportunity to come along to the trial and thought I would have a shot and overall, things have worked out really well.
“I know I have to get used to different running lines and calls, but I feel everything is really starting to come together. Timings for attacking and defensive lines are different and rugby league is also a faster game compared to union.
“Fitness has always been key to success when playing as a back in rugby union like I have but in league, it is on another level.
“This shouldn’t put anyone off who wants to give the sport a go and I 100 per cent believe I have made the right choice.”