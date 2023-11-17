COUNTIES Two Tribute Cornwall leaders Saltash have named their team to host Newquay Hornets at Moorlands Lane tomorrow (2.30pm).
They are able to welcome back skipper and winger Jay Moriarty after a long spell out through injury.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Billy Dover, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Frank Cozens, James Sutton, Lewis Wells, Lewis Woolaway, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Alfie Libby, Phil Eatwell, Matt Coker, Tom Hollyman.
Saltash Seconds are away to St Austell Thirds (2pm).
Saltash Seconds: Dale Partington, Jon Harding, Chris Gregory-Morris, Ethan Cox, Evan Godfrey, Cameron Shires, Ross Martin, Simon Nance, Rob Eatwell, Ewan McLean, Aidan Marshall (capt), Ewan Robinson, Axel Nicks, Charlie Knight, Steve Kelly. Replacements: Colm Rich, Will Hunt, Lewis Yates, Kyle Cuthbertson, Lewis Roxby, Liam Hoskins.