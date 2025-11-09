By Rod Davies at OMG Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 29 Plymstock Oaks 40
THE Ashes were left frustrated again as three tries in injury-time gave visiting Plymstock victory.
Early pressure by the visitors was rewarded with a penalty by Lewis Paterson after seven minutes but Saltash came back with some good interchanges of play and Liall Honey went over for a try on the left after fourteen minutes.
Play continued to be evenly balanced and as the Oaks pack wrestled for dominance they advanced to the home line and scored ten minutes later.
As Saltash pressed, Plymstock broke away from their own half down the left to extend their lead with a converted try soon afterwards (5-15).
The Ashes fought back and finished the first half strongly but the score stayed unchanged.
A penalty two minutes into the second half put the Oaks further ahead, but the Ashes immediately hit back and Will Morton was able to brush aside tackles to touch down on the right wing for scrum-half Jack Pritchard to convert after 46 minutes.
The exchanges continued to be even as Saltash battled to get back into the game and a Pritchard penalty after 66 minutes reduced the Oaks’ lead to three points (15-18), although another Plymstock three-pointer soon restored their six-point advantage.
With five minutes remaining hopes of an Ashes victory soared when constant pressure enabled Todd Crofts to dart through to touch down under the posts. Pritchard’s kick put Saltash into the lead (22-21).
However, as the game drifted into added time the Oaks scored three tries (two converted) which took their score to forty points to dash any hopes of a home win, although they were helped by a yellow card to Greg Eatwell and a red for replacement Axel Nicks.
To Saltash’s credit they did respond with the last play of the game to score via Scott Williams which was added to by Pritchard.
However, it was a deserved win for the visitors who had the edge throughout the game.
SALTASH: Stuart, Morton, G Eatwell, Crofts, Moriarty (capt), Dover, Pritchard; Simmons, R Walsh, Honey; Sutton, Hoban; Wells, Knight, Woolaway. Replacements: Nicks, Williams, Thomson.
Tries: Honey, Morton, Crofts, Williams; Convs: Pritchard (3); Pens: Pritchard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.