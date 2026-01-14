Counties One Western West round-up - Saturday, January 10
BOTH Penryn and Saltash fell further behind third bottom Plymstock Oaks following frustrating defeats on Saturday.
While the Oaks edged past mid-table Barnstaple Seconds at Horsham Fields, both of the bottom two lost away from home.
Saltash headed to West Cornwall to tackle a St Ives side who are incredibly tough to beat at Alexandra Road, and although the Ashes started brightly with the game pointless heading into the final 10 minutes of the half-time, tries before the break from Fletcher Kelly and Bayley Rogers gave the Hakes a 12-0 cushion.
Home man-of-the-match Sean Stevens crossed twice after the restart as St Ives climbed up to fourth.
Penryn headed to the South Hams to take on in-form Kingsbridge but lost 31-12.
The hosts were well on top in the first half and led 14-0 before the Borough gave themselves a sniff by scoring from a line-out.
However, they conceded a converted try just before the break and added two more after the break with Penryn grabbing a late consolation.
At the other end of the table, Cam Richards was Truro’s try-scorer as the city outfit lost 23-5 at leaders Wiveliscombe, while Redruth were thrashed 73-33 at second-placed Paignton despite earning themselves a bonus-point.
The Reds crossed through Marley Johns, Kaiden Carne, Rhys Bowery’s brace and Luke Johnson with Johnson converting four of the five tries.
