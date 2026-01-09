THE latest chapter in Saltash’s quest for survival in Counties One Western West sees them head to Cornish rivals St Ives tomorrow afternoon.
The Ashes make the long trip to West Cornwall having won at Duchy rivals Penryn before Christmas, a result which saw them swap places with their opponents and move to within a point of third bottom Plymstock Oaks.
Winger Will Morton added a hat-trick at the Memorial Ground and is again named in a side which sees several changes.
Simon Nance is replaced by Ryan Simmons at loosehead-prop while Axel Nicks is at hooker in the absence of Rob Walsh who has returned to parent club Devonport Services.
The rest of the pack is unchanged which includes Phil Eatwell who joint man-of-the-match last time out.
In the backs, Greg Eatwell is available again and comes in for Andrew Walsh at outside-centre with player/coach Lewis Wells once again in an unfamiliar role at inside-centre.
Skipper Jay Moriarty is also absent with Lewis Stuart named on the left-wing, while Nance is joined on a strong bench by Todd Crofts and Steve Williams.
The hosts have lost just once at Alexandra Road, but with Saltash having lost within seven in seven of their nine defeats, there is no reason why they can’t be out of the bottom two come 5pm.
SALTASH at St Ives: Billy Dover; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Lewis Wells, Lewis Stuart; Dylan Davies, Jack Pritchard; Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, Liall Honey; James Sutton, Thomas Hoban; Charlie Knight, Phil Eatwell, Lewis Woolaway. Replacements: Simon Nance, Todd Crofts, Steve Williams.
