THE Eggesford Point-to-Point horse race meeting at Upcott Cross tomorrow is a fabulous way to celebrate the Coronation Day, with the Royals being true supporters of this exciting sport, writes Donna Harris.
The organisers are having the National Anthem as a tribute before the first race, which is at 1.30pm.
There is also an extended bar licence for racegoers to continue the party atmosphere after racing, and a fitting bouncy castle for children to be entertained and enjoy this historical day.
Seven races are on the card which have been well supported at this popular track with a total of 80 entries.
The feature of the day is the Simpkins Edwards-sponsored Eggesford Champion mixed-open race which has attracted 12 quality entries.
These include Singapore Sage, who also holds an entry in the Hunter Chase evening on Friday, and Quintin’s Man for the John Heard team. There are a few highly-rated outside raiders including Salvatore for Phillip Rowley, and Muckamore for Fran Poste’s yard..
The day opens with the Chris Hodgson-sponsored conditions race, in which Quintin’s Man also holds an entry in this, along with Walkin Out, who could score here for the Les Jefford team, having won at Trebudannon.
Following on is the Waie Inn maiden conditions race, and of the 13 entries, Azolo could improve on his recent second at Flete Park. Also, Summerleaze has been consistently close for the Jill Dennis team.
Trainer/jockey Will Biddick has an interesting entry Rock D’Ete which could be one to follow for the future.
In the C &R Construction maiden race, Champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls has Amenon entered for daughter Oliver to ride, and they could improve on their second at Bishops Court.
The Hannah Clarke entry Frontiers Lad will be looking to reel them in after his runner-up places at Cothelstone and Buckfastleigh, both when ridden by Charlie Marshall.
The restricted race is sponsored by Ashgrove & Rangemore – many are closely rated which include Great Colewood, after his maiden win at Larkhill for trainer Ed Walker, Melvyn for team Summersby a 25-length winner at Stafford Cross, and Hearts Corner a maiden winner for Josh Newman at Cotley.
Move With The Beat looks interesting for Chris Barber after his second at Holnicote..
Totnes & Bridgetown Races Company have sponsored the Grass Roots Series conditions race, this is again a tricky race to call with Will Biddick entering Southfield Harvest for young jockey Lawrence Jordan to ride, and Fiston Des Issards could be a ride for Will Biddick for trainer Barber, along with Ed The Red – a multiple point winner for the Chloe Newman team.
Finally, up is the Gilbert Stephens-sponsored Eggesford & South Tetcott members racecard, this could go the way of Liberty Rock for team Summersby to follow up on his win at Kilworthy and follow up on his Hunter Chase third at Exeter last month.
On-course facilities include bar (with extended opening time), hot and cold food and refreshments, bookies, country trade stands and a bouncy castle.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including racecard. Children under-16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The course is located two miles south of Halwill junction off A3079 Postcode EX21 5AE. For further details contact 07803 965252 or check out the www.pointing.dc website or www.point-to-pointracing.co.uk