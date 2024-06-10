Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 8
ALEX Robinson and Nick Parker made 91 apiece as Callington Seconds returned to winning ways with a 144-run success over Lanhydrock at Moores Park.
The former first team duo put the visitors to the sword before Charlie Coates’ quickfire 23. Only Harvey Brown (2-57 off 9) got much reward.
The visitors were then destroyed by Jim Shorten who took 5-21 with his left-arm pace.
Only skipper Ben Attfield (46), Simon Benney (38no) and last man Dave Attfield (25no) made more than six. Richard Brown took 3-32 with his off-spin.
Werrington Seconds proved far too strong for visiting Menheniot-Looe in a six-wicket success.
Menheniot got off to a decent start with Luke Ripley (53) and Steve Kidd (33) in the runs, but Searle’s spell helped dismiss the strugglers for 177, which is well below par at Ladycross.
Although Marley May went early, half centuries from Simon Bishop (59) and Rob May (73) broke the back of the target. Pete Nance took 2-15 late on to secure another bonus point.
South Petherwin skipper Jacob Masters led from the front as they surprised Holsworthy by 43 runs at Kennards House on Saturday.
After Petherwin slipped to 28-2, 21 of which came from Mike Bolt, their total of 175-9 was based around a 95-run stand between Paul Clements and Masters.
While Clements eventually went for 41 to Herschelle Poggenpoel (4-34), Masters kept going and was out towards the end for 75 from 78 balls. Jack Greening took 3-31.
Although the in-form Greening went early, Holsworthy were in the box seat at 102-2 with Poggenpoel set on 54.
But when Adrian Clements bowled Ryan Walter for 13 and Masters bowled the South African for 54, it sparked a remarkable collapse as they slipped to 132 all out.
Clements took 2-26 but it was Masters’ 5-12 from eight overs that proved decisive.
Ben Hawken’s sublime century wasn’t enough as St Minver were beaten by seven wickets by St Austell Seconds in the top of the table clash at Menefreda Way.
Hawken batted through for the second successive week in his 121 not out as they racked up an impressive 266-4 from a reduced 41 overs.
But the visitors’ strong top order knocked it off with ease.
Openers Hugh Parkinson (111) and Archie Connolly (50) added 154 before James Carter (38no) and Qasim Jamal (24no) applied the finishing touch.
Bottom side Tintagel’s wait for a first league win goes on despite making 244-7 against visiting St Blazey.
Half centuries from Akobe Earle (70) and Jordan Burnard (59) set the platform which allowed Adrian Pooley (35) and Sam Abbott (24no) to add the late impetus.
Unfortunately for the hosts, Rory Dixon, Ben Griffiths and Matt Bennetts were in the runs once more as they made 31, 26 and 55 respectively.
A staggering 63 extras didn’t help the home side’s case and with 46 from Daley McErlain in the middle order, Blazey were home by four wickets with four overs to spare.
Aussie Brett Hunter took a hat-trick as Bude produced a stirring comeback to eventually ease past Ladock by seven wickets at Crooklets.
The visitors got off to a brilliant start as Alex Ridd hammered the bowling to all parts as they reached 74-0 in ten overs.
James Turner (3-54 off 8), although expensive then changed the game as he took three wickets including Ridd for 87 from just 65 balls.
Hunter (4-40 off 9) then went to work as Ladock were dismissed for just 157.
Bude were in early bother at 53-3, but skipper Warren Rumble (79no) and Matt Whitefield (40no) kept their heads.