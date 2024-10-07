ST BLAZEY have sacked joint managers Brad Richardson and Andrew Moon following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Nailsea and Tickenham in the Western League Premier Division.
The duo, who were assistants under Phil Lafferty as they won the South West Peninsula League Premier West crown in the 2022/23 campaign, took over at Blaise Park last summer and guided them to a comfortable mid-table finish at Step Five.
This summer saw a large rebuild with only the likes of Shaun Semmens, skipper Will Tinsley, Ryan Downing and Sam Clifton remaining, with more than a dozen players coming in.
And while performances have often been encouraging, a record of two wins, three draws and eight defeats from their opening 13 games have seen the board act.
In a statement, the club said: “It is with great regret and bitter disappointment for us to announce that after a run of eight games without a win, we have relieved Brad Richardson and Andrew Moon from their first team duties with immediate effect.
“We currently find ourselves in 19th position in the Western League (Premier Division), with nine points from a possible 39; alongside early exits in the FA Cup and FA Vase.
“Despite the decision, we must place on record our gratitude to both men who respected the badge and acted with great dignity during challenging times.
“They have both worked tirelessly, rebuilding the squad no less than three times in two years and will take their place in club history as part of the management team that delivered its first league title in 17 years, clinching promotion to Step Five in the process.
“As we offer Brad and Andrew our sincerest thanks and best wishes for the future, our priority must shift to finding their successor and the club will be issuing more details on its search for a new management team in due course.”
Reflecting on the decision, Andrew Moon posted on X: “I’d like to thank everyone at St Blazey for the opportunity to manage them alongside Brad Richardson and there are some fantastic club people that we will miss.
“We will no longer be managers of the club after the club wanted a fresh start.
“We have had some fantastic memories, winning the league and claiming some great scalps along the way.
“With two rebuilds on the bounce it was never going to be easy, but we can walk away proud as I always believe it’s important to leave a club in better hands than when you found it.
“It’s taken 15-plus years to finally get this club some silverware and we achieved this in our first season.
“But although sad not to have finished what we have started, I wish the club all the best for the future.”
Richardson echoed Moon’s statement, telling the Voice: “I'm sad to be leaving as I've absolutely loved my time at St Blazey and I think we have left it in a better place than we started.
“I have always said I want to leave it with the ability to walk back through the famous gates with my head held high and I think I can do that.
“I do think the decision was a little premature as I still think performances were good and we were very much in games and the lads were running for us, but I do understand it's a results business.”
He added: “The relationships I have with everyone at the club will always be a positive one.
“I'd like to thanks all the players, management team, committee, volunteers and supporters for all of their hard work, it's always a team effort.
“I really do wish the club all the very best and thank you for the memories.”
Blazey are next in action on Wednesday, October 16 when they welcome Brixham in the Western League Premier Division (7.45pm).