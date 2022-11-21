Burrator – This water has produced the best of the late season sport, with anglers still averaging well over two fish per rod, and fish being caught from banks all around the reservoir (Longstone Bay in particular). Intermediate lines and floating lines fished with a long leader (15’) have proved to be the most successful methods, with a wide variety of sunk nymphs (particularly Damsels of various styles) and lures on a slow to medium retrieve all catching fish. At the time of writing this Dartmoor reservoir has been filling well, and is now at 82% capacity.