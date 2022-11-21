Reservoir levels curtail brown trout waters season
In spite of recent heavy rainfall, water levels are still extremely low in many of the reservoirs, with the Cornish waters still under 20% capacity at the time of writing.
South West Lakes’ brown trout waters (Colliford, Fernworthy, and Roadford) are now closed for the 2022 season.
It has been decided to extend the rainbow trout season until December 31 (Kennick, Burrator, Siblyback and Stithians).
Existing season permits will be valid and day permits can be purchased up until this date.
Fishing:
Burrator – This water has produced the best of the late season sport, with anglers still averaging well over two fish per rod, and fish being caught from banks all around the reservoir (Longstone Bay in particular). Intermediate lines and floating lines fished with a long leader (15’) have proved to be the most successful methods, with a wide variety of sunk nymphs (particularly Damsels of various styles) and lures on a slow to medium retrieve all catching fish. At the time of writing this Dartmoor reservoir has been filling well, and is now at 82% capacity.
Kennick – The fishing has been hard at Kennick this month, with no surface activity, and most fish being taken on a medium or slow sinking line. Fry and lure patterns fished with fast short strips have produced the best sport, with Clampitts and Hawthorn Point the most productive locations.
Please see South West Lakes’ website (www.swlakestrust.org.uk/trout-fishing) for more information on buying tickets (note that permit huts are not open), boat availability and booking.
